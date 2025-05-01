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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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52. Ecosystems / Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency / Problem 1
Problem 1
Given that primary producers absorb 2% of solar energy, with 50% used for cellular respiration, what is the net primary productivity (NPP) if the total solar energy is 1,000,000 kcal?
A
5,000 kcal
B
15,000 kcal
C
10,000 kcal
D
20,000 kcal
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