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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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52. Ecosystems / Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency / Problem 4
Problem 4
What does a trophic efficiency of 10% imply about energy transfer between trophic levels?
A
There is no energy loss at each trophic level
B
Energy is evenly distributed among all levels
C
90% of energy is transferred to the next level
D
Only 10% of energy is transferred to the next level
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