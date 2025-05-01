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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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52. Ecosystems / Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency / Problem 5
Problem 5
How might climate change affect trophic efficiency in an ecosystem?
A
By altering metabolic rates and potentially decreasing efficiency
B
By ensuring higher efficiency due to increased temperatures
C
By decreasing energy losses due to stable conditions
D
By maintaining a constant efficiency regardless of conditions
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