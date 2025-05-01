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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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52. Ecosystems / Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the primary difference between Gross Consumer Productivity (GCP) and Net Consumer Productivity (NCP)?
A
GCP refers to energy at one trophic level, while NCP spans multiple levels
B
GCP includes all energy consumed, while NCP is the energy stored after respiration
C
GCP is measured in plants, while NCP is measured in animals
D
NCP includes energy lost as heat, while GCP does not
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