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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency
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52. Ecosystems / Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency / Problem 3
Problem 3
What role do primary producers play in an ecosystem?
A
They decompose organic matter
B
They capture and convert solar energy into chemical energy
C
They are responsible for all energy loss in the ecosystem
D
They consume energy from herbivores
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