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Non-Random Mating
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Non-Random Mating
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22. Evolution of Populations / Non-Random Mating / Problem 3
Problem 3
Does non-random mating affect Hardy Weinberg equilibrium, and how might it lead to evolution?
A
Non-random mating strengthens Hardy Weinberg equilibrium, preventing evolution.
B
Yes, non-random mating disrupts Hardy Weinberg equilibrium by changing genotype frequencies, which can lead to evolution if coupled with natural selection.
C
Non-random mating leads to immediate allele frequency changes, ensuring evolution.
D
No, non-random mating maintains Hardy Weinberg equilibrium and does not lead to evolution.
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