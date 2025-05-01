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Non-Random Mating
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Non-Random Mating
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22. Evolution of Populations / Non-Random Mating / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is inbreeding depression and how does it affect the fitness of a population?
A
Inbreeding depression increases genetic variation and fitness.
B
Inbreeding depression refers to reduced fitness due to increased homozygosity of deleterious recessive alleles.
C
Inbreeding depression has no impact on fitness.
D
Inbreeding depression increases fitness by eliminating recessive alleles.
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