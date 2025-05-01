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Non-Random Mating
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Non-Random Mating
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22. Evolution of Populations / Non-Random Mating / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does non-random mating expose rare recessive alleles?
A
Non-random mating does not impact the visibility of recessive alleles.
B
It increases the likelihood of homozygous offspring, revealing recessive alleles that are otherwise masked in heterozygotes.
C
Non-random mating eliminates recessive alleles entirely.
D
Non-random mating decreases the frequency of recessive alleles.
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