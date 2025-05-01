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Non-Random Mating
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Non-Random Mating
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22. Evolution of Populations / Non-Random Mating / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why might proximity lead to non-random mating in wind-pollinated white oak trees?
A
Wind-pollinated trees can only mate with distant individuals.
B
Trees close to each other are more likely to share pollen due to wind, leading to increased mating among nearby individuals.
C
Wind always carries pollen to genetically unrelated trees, preventing non-random mating.
D
Proximity does not affect mating patterns in wind-pollinated trees.
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