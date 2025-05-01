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Non-Random Mating
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Non-Random Mating
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22. Evolution of Populations / Non-Random Mating / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is non-random mating and how does it affect genotype frequencies?
A
Non-random mating increases heterozygosity within a population.
B
Non-random mating refers to mate selection based on specific traits, affecting genotype frequencies by increasing homozygosity.
C
Non-random mating involves random selection of mates and does not affect genotype frequencies.
D
Non-random mating affects allele frequencies by decreasing genetic diversity.
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