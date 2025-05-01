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Origin of Life
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Origin of Life
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24. History of Life on Earth / Origin of Life / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does the RNA world hypothesis contribute to our understanding of early life development?
A
It claims that RNA evolved from DNA, which was the original genetic material.
B
It suggests that RNA could have served both as genetic material and as a catalyst before the evolution of DNA and proteins.
C
It indicates that RNA played no significant role in early life development, only evolving later.
D
It proposes that RNA was the first form of life, leading directly to the development of multicellular organisms.
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