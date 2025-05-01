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Origin of Life
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Origin of Life
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24. History of Life on Earth / Origin of Life / Problem 5
Problem 5
What are protocells and how can they form spontaneously?
A
Protocells are simple, membrane-bound structures that can form spontaneously from organic molecules in water.
B
Protocells are inorganic structures created in laboratory conditions.
C
Protocells are complex organisms that require biological processes to form.
D
Protocells are cellular nuclei formed from DNA and proteins.
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