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Origin of Life
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Origin of Life
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24. History of Life on Earth / Origin of Life / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which gases were used in the Miller-Urey experiment to simulate early Earth's atmosphere?
A
Sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen, and water vapor
B
Ozone, nitrogen, helium, and water vapor
C
Carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen, and water vapor
D
Methane, ammonia, hydrogen, and water vapor
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