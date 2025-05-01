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Origin of Life
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Origin of Life
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24. History of Life on Earth / Origin of Life / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is abiotic synthesis, and why is it significant in theories regarding the origin of life?
A
Abiotic synthesis is the breakdown of organic molecules in the presence of oxygen.
B
Abiotic synthesis refers to the formation of organic molecules without biological activity, significant because it suggests life could arise from non-living matter.
C
Abiotic synthesis describes how living organisms create organic molecules, significant for understanding biological processes.
D
Abiotic synthesis is the process by which solar energy is converted into chemical energy, significant for photosynthesis.
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