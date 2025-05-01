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Origin of Life
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Origin of Life
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24. History of Life on Earth / Origin of Life / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why are ribozymes significant in demonstrating RNA's potential role in early life?
A
Ribozymes demonstrate that RNA is less efficient than proteins in catalysis.
B
Ribozymes indicate RNA's role is limited to storing genetic information, not catalysis.
C
Ribozymes show that RNA can catalyze biochemical reactions, supporting the idea that RNA could have enabled early life forms.
D
Ribozymes prove RNA cannot act without DNA's assistance, undermining the RNA world hypothesis.
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