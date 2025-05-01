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Speciation Time Scales
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Speciation Time Scales
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23. Speciation / Speciation Time Scales / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does punctuated equilibrium differ from gradual evolution in interpreting the fossil record?
A
Punctuated equilibrium describes constant change over time, whereas gradual evolution involves rapid shifts.
B
Punctuated equilibrium involves no change, whereas gradual evolution involves constant rapid changes.
C
Punctuated equilibrium describes rapid changes followed by stasis, whereas gradual evolution involves slow and constant change.
D
Punctuated equilibrium involves slow changes, whereas gradual evolution involves fast changes.
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