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Speciation Time Scales
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Speciation Time Scales
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23. Speciation / Speciation Time Scales / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which geological context might show slower speciation time scales?
A
Lowland areas with high biodiversity.
B
Stable continental environments with less environmental change.
C
Mountainous regions with diverse habitats.
D
Volcanic islands with frequent environmental disruptions.
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