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Speciation Time Scales
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Speciation Time Scales
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23. Speciation / Speciation Time Scales / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is speciation?
A
Speciation refers to the gradual changes occurring within a species over time.
B
Speciation is the process by which new and distinct species arise in the course of evolution.
C
Speciation is the reduction in genetic variation within a population.
D
Speciation is the process of adaptation within a species that does not result in the formation of new species.
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