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Speciation Time Scales
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Speciation Time Scales
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23. Speciation / Speciation Time Scales / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which fossil evidence challenges the gradual evolution model?
A
The continuous adaptation of species over time.
B
The sudden appearance of complex species without intermediate forms.
C
The absence of fossil evidence for any form of evolution.
D
The presence of intermediate forms leading to new species.
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