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Speciation Time Scales
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Speciation Time Scales
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23. Speciation / Speciation Time Scales / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does strong directional selection influence rapid changes during punctuated equilibrium?
A
Strong directional selection favors average traits, leading to stasis.
B
Strong directional selection favors certain traits, leading to rapid evolutionary changes.
C
Strong directional selection does not influence evolutionary changes.
D
Strong directional selection leads to extinction by reducing genetic diversity.
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