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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does permafrost impact vegetation growth in tundra ecosystems?
A
It promotes the growth of tall trees.
B
It increases water availability for plants.
C
It enhances soil fertility.
D
It restricts root penetration and tree growth.
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