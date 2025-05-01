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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following is a key characteristic of northern coniferous forests?
A
Warm and humid climate
B
Deciduous tree dominance
C
High biodiversity
D
Dominance of coniferous trees
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