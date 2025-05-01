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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why are northern coniferous forests considered Earth's largest terrestrial biome?
A
They cover vast areas across North America, Europe, and Asia.
B
They have the most precipitation.
C
They are the only biome found in the northern hemisphere.
D
They have the highest biodiversity.
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