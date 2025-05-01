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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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Problem 5
Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions / Problem 5
Problem 5
What adaptation is common in coniferous trees found in northern forests?
A
Needle-like leaves
B
Deep, extensive roots
C
Deciduous leaf shedding
D
Broad, flat leaves
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