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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions / Problem 3
Problem 3
What climate conditions characterize northern coniferous forests?
A
Moderate temperatures and high precipitation
B
High temperatures and high precipitation
C
Low temperatures and low precipitation
D
Low temperatures and high precipitation
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