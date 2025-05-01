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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions / Problem 3
Problem 3
A farmer in Kansas is planning to plant wheat. Which climate characteristic of temperate grasslands should they consider?
A
Intense heat and severe droughts year-round.
B
Moderate rainfall and cold winters with warm summers.
C
Consistent heavy rainfall throughout the year.
D
High humidity and frequent monsoons.
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