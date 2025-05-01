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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is a defining characteristic of deciduous trees in temperate broadleaf forests?
A
Loss of leaves in autumn and regrowth in spring.
B
Retention of leaves throughout the year.
C
Production of cones instead of flowers.
D
Ability to photosynthesize during winter.
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