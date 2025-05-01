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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does latitude influence the climate characteristics of temperate biomes?
A
Higher latitudes result in warmer temperatures and more rainfall.
B
Lower latitudes lead to colder climates and less biodiversity.
C
Latitude has no impact on climate; altitude is the primary factor.
D
Temperate biomes at mid-latitudes experience distinct seasons and moderate precipitation.
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