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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions / Problem 2
Problem 2
Imagine you are an ecologist studying the recovery of chaparral ecosystems post-wildfire. Which combination of plant adaptations would you expect to observe?
A
Plants with deep roots and seeds that germinate after exposure to fire.
B
Plants that rely on animal pollination exclusively post-fire.
C
Plants with high water retention and thick leaves.
D
Plants with shallow root systems and no seed dormancy.
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