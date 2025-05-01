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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions
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48. Ecology / Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes the climate of a chaparral biome?
A
Tropical climate with high humidity and consistent rainfall throughout the year.
B
Desert climate with extreme temperatures and minimal precipitation.
C
Mediterranean climate with wet winters and dry, hot summers.
D
Cold winters with heavy snowfall and warm, wet summers.
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