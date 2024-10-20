Adaptive Immunity exam Flashcards

A part of the immune system that mounts specific defenses against pathogens through antigen recognition.

Lymphocytes that require antigen presentation via MHC proteins to become activated.

A molecule that produces an immune response, often having multiple epitopes.

Y-shaped proteins produced by B cells that bind to antigens.

Proteins that present antigens on the cell surface for T cell recognition.

The process by which activated B and T cells divide to form effector and memory cells.

Short-lived cells that take immediate action against pathogens.

Long-lived cells that remain in the body to respond quickly to future infections.

The initial response of the adaptive immune system to a new pathogen.

A faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure to a previously encountered pathogen.

The introduction of a vaccine to prime the immune system against future infections.

Effector T cells that assist in activating other immune cells by secreting cytokines.

The process by which antibodies enhance the phagocytosis of pathogens.

The clumping of pathogens due to antibodies binding multiple antigens.

Immunity acquired by receiving antibodies from another individual.

Immunity developed through the production of antibodies in response to an infection or vaccination.

Self-Nonself Recognition

The ability of the immune system to distinguish between the body's own cells and foreign cells.