Adaptive Immunity exam Flashcards

  • Adaptive Immune System
    A part of the immune system that mounts specific defenses against pathogens through antigen recognition.
  • B Cells
    Lymphocytes that produce antibodies to bind antigens.
  • T Cells
    Lymphocytes that require antigen presentation via MHC proteins to become activated.
  • Antigen
    A molecule that produces an immune response, often having multiple epitopes.
  • Antibodies
    Y-shaped proteins produced by B cells that bind to antigens.
  • Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC)
    Proteins that present antigens on the cell surface for T cell recognition.
  • Clonal Expansion
    The process by which activated B and T cells divide to form effector and memory cells.
  • Effector Cells
    Short-lived cells that take immediate action against pathogens.
  • Memory Cells
    Long-lived cells that remain in the body to respond quickly to future infections.
  • Primary Immune Response
    The initial response of the adaptive immune system to a new pathogen.
  • Secondary Immune Response
    A faster and stronger immune response upon re-exposure to a previously encountered pathogen.
  • Vaccination
    The introduction of a vaccine to prime the immune system against future infections.
  • Helper T Cells
    Effector T cells that assist in activating other immune cells by secreting cytokines.
  • Cytotoxic T Cells
    Effector T cells that kill pathogen-infected cells.
  • Opsonization
    The process by which antibodies enhance the phagocytosis of pathogens.
  • Agglutination
    The clumping of pathogens due to antibodies binding multiple antigens.
  • Passive Immunity
    Immunity acquired by receiving antibodies from another individual.
  • Active Immunity
    Immunity developed through the production of antibodies in response to an infection or vaccination.
  • Self-Nonself Recognition
    The ability of the immune system to distinguish between the body's own cells and foreign cells.
  • Antigen Presentation
    The display of antigens on the cell surface by MHC proteins for T cell recognition.
  • CD4+ T Cells
    T cells that interact with MHC class II proteins and become helper T cells.
  • CD8+ T Cells
    T cells that interact with MHC class I proteins and become cytotoxic T cells.
  • Plasma Cells
    Effector B cells that produce and secrete large amounts of antibodies.
  • Somatic Hypermutation
    A process that allows B cells to fine-tune their antigen receptors for better binding.
  • HIV
    A virus that infects and kills CD4+ T cells, leading to a weakened immune system.
  • AIDS
    A condition resulting from HIV infection characterized by a severely weakened immune system.
  • Allergies
    Abnormal immune responses to non-threatening antigens, known as allergens.
  • Autoimmunity
    An immune response directed against the body's own cells and molecules.
  • Mucosal Associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT)
    Immune system cells found in the gut and respiratory tract that capture invading pathogens.