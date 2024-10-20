Animal Development exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Fertilization The fusion of sperm and egg to form a zygote.

What is the acrosomal reaction? A reaction where enzymes from the sperm's acrosome break down the egg's protective coat.

Cleavage Rapid mitotic divisions of the zygote resulting in smaller cells.

What is a morula? An early stage embryo consisting of a solid ball of cells.

Blastocyst A hollow ball of cells in mammals that implants in the uterus.

What are the three germ layers formed during gastrulation? Ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.

Gastrulation The process that forms the three germ layers in the embryo.

What does the ectoderm give rise to? Nerves, skin, brain, eyes, and inner ear.

Mesoderm The germ layer that gives rise to organs, blood, bone, and muscles.

What is the endoderm responsible for forming? Epithelial linings of the digestive tract, liver, pancreas, and lungs.

Organogenesis The process of organ and tissue development from the germ layers.

What is neurulation? The formation of nervous tissue from primary germ layers.

Notochord A primitive backbone that induces the formation of the neural tube.

What is the neural tube? A hollow structure that forms the brain and spinal cord.

Cell determination The irreversible commitment of a cell to a specific developmental path.

What is the role of cytoplasmic determinants? Regulatory molecules that influence cell differentiation based on their distribution.

Induction The process where differentiated cells influence the fate of nearby cells.

What is the cortical reaction? A reaction that prevents polyspermy by depolarizing the egg membrane.

Blastomeres Cells created during cleavage.

What is the blastocoel? The fluid-filled cavity inside the blastocyst.

Trophoblast Cells that surround the blastocoel and give rise to the chorion and placenta.

What is the inner cell mass? Cells inside the blastocyst that give rise to the organism.

Implantation The process of the blastocyst embedding into the uterus.

What hormone is secreted by the implanted blastocyst? Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG).

Somites Pairs of mesodermal tissue that determine the development of specific structures.

What is the role of the neural plate? It folds to form the neural tube, which becomes the brain and spinal cord.

Differentiation The process by which cells become specialized in structure and function.

What is the significance of the neural folds? They give rise to the central nervous system.