Animal Development quiz Flashcards

What is the morula in animal development? The morula is an early stage embryo consisting of a solid ball of cells formed from the zygote through cleavage.

What is the difference between indeterminate and determinate cleavage? Indeterminate cleavage results in cells that can develop into a whole organism, while determinate cleavage results in cells committed to differentiation.

What role do cytoplasmic determinants play in cell differentiation? Cytoplasmic determinants are regulatory molecules unevenly distributed in the egg, leading to specialized cell formation during cleavage.

What is the blastocyst in mammalian development? The blastocyst is the mammalian form of the blastula, a hollow ball of cells with a fluid-filled cavity called the blastocoel.

What structures do trophoblast cells give rise to? Trophoblast cells give rise to the chorion and placenta, which are support structures for the developing organism.

What is the significance of the inner cell mass in the blastocyst? The inner cell mass in the blastocyst gives rise to the actual organism itself.

What is gastrulation and what does it result in? Gastrulation is the process where the blastocyst forms three germ layers, resulting in the formation of a gastrula.

What are the three germ layers formed during gastrulation? The three germ layers are the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.

What does the ectoderm give rise to? The ectoderm gives rise to the nervous system, skin, brain, eyes, and inner ear.

What does the mesoderm give rise to? The mesoderm gives rise to organs, blood, bone, gonads, and soft tissues.

What does the endoderm give rise to? The endoderm forms the epithelial linings of the digestive tract, liver, pancreas, and lungs.

What is organogenesis? Organogenesis is the process of organ and tissue development from the germ layers.

What is neurulation? Neurulation is the formation of nervous tissue from the primary germ layers, involving the development of the neural tube.

What is the notochord and its role in development? The notochord is a primitive backbone that induces the ectoderm to form the neural tube, which will develop into the brain and spinal cord.