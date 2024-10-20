Animal Development quiz Flashcards
Back
Animal Development quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What is the morula in animal development?The morula is an early stage embryo consisting of a solid ball of cells formed from the zygote through cleavage.
- What is the difference between indeterminate and determinate cleavage?Indeterminate cleavage results in cells that can develop into a whole organism, while determinate cleavage results in cells committed to differentiation.
- What role do cytoplasmic determinants play in cell differentiation?Cytoplasmic determinants are regulatory molecules unevenly distributed in the egg, leading to specialized cell formation during cleavage.
- What is the blastocyst in mammalian development?The blastocyst is the mammalian form of the blastula, a hollow ball of cells with a fluid-filled cavity called the blastocoel.
- What structures do trophoblast cells give rise to?Trophoblast cells give rise to the chorion and placenta, which are support structures for the developing organism.
- What is the significance of the inner cell mass in the blastocyst?The inner cell mass in the blastocyst gives rise to the actual organism itself.
- What is gastrulation and what does it result in?Gastrulation is the process where the blastocyst forms three germ layers, resulting in the formation of a gastrula.
- What are the three germ layers formed during gastrulation?The three germ layers are the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
- What does the ectoderm give rise to?The ectoderm gives rise to the nervous system, skin, brain, eyes, and inner ear.
- What does the mesoderm give rise to?The mesoderm gives rise to organs, blood, bone, gonads, and soft tissues.
- What does the endoderm give rise to?The endoderm forms the epithelial linings of the digestive tract, liver, pancreas, and lungs.
- What is organogenesis?Organogenesis is the process of organ and tissue development from the germ layers.
- What is neurulation?Neurulation is the formation of nervous tissue from the primary germ layers, involving the development of the neural tube.
- What is the notochord and its role in development?The notochord is a primitive backbone that induces the ectoderm to form the neural tube, which will develop into the brain and spinal cord.
- What is cell determination?Cell determination is the irreversible commitment of a cell to a specific developmental path, leading to a specific cell type.