Animal Reproduction definitions Flashcards
Animal Reproduction definitions
- GametesHaploid cells formed via meiosis, carrying a single set of chromosomes, essential for sexual reproduction by fusing to create a diploid zygote. Male types are sperm; female types are eggs.
- MeiosisA type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four haploid cells, each genetically distinct from the parent cell, essential for sexual reproduction.
- EggsLarge, non-motile female gametes produced in the ovaries, containing half the genetic material (haploid) necessary for sexual reproduction, and capable of being fertilized by male sperm to form a zygote.
- FertilizationThe process where a male sperm cell and a female egg cell merge to form a zygote, combining genetic material from both parents, resulting in a diploid cell with two sets of chromosomes.
- ZygoteA fertilized egg cell formed by the union of a sperm and an egg, containing two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, marking the beginning of a new organism's development.
- Binary FissionA form of asexual reproduction where a single organism divides into two genetically identical daughter cells, commonly seen in prokaryotes like bacteria.
- ParthenogenesisA form of asexual reproduction where an egg develops into an organism without fertilization, resulting in offspring that are genetically identical to the mother.
- Red Queen HypothesisThe hypothesis posits that organisms must continuously adapt and evolve not just for reproductive advantage but to survive against ever-evolving opposing organisms, maintaining a dynamic equilibrium.
- ScrotumA skin pouch that holds the testes outside the body, maintaining an optimal temperature of around 95°F for proper sperm production, crucial for male fertility in most land mammals.
- Seminiferous TubulesCoiled structures in the testes where sperm production occurs through spermatogenesis, involving the development of spermatogonia into mature spermatozoa.