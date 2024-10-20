Skip to main content
Animal Reproduction exam Flashcards

Animal Reproduction exam
  • Spermatogenesis
    The process of sperm production in males, occurring in the seminiferous tubules.
  • What is the primary function of the scrotum?
    To maintain the correct temperature for sperm production by holding the testes outside the body.
  • Oogenesis
    The process of egg production in females, beginning before birth and completing after puberty.
  • What is the role of the corpus luteum?
    It secretes progesterone and some estradiol to maintain the uterine lining and provide negative feedback to FSH and LH.
  • Red Queen Hypothesis
    A theory suggesting that sexual reproduction is favored because it introduces genetic diversity, helping organisms adapt and evolve.
  • What is the function of the epididymis?
    To mature and store sperm, making them motile.
  • Parthenogenesis
    A type of asexual reproduction where growth and development occur without fertilization.
  • What triggers ovulation in the ovarian cycle?
    A spike in luteinizing hormone (LH) caused by maximal estradiol concentrations.
  • Zona Pellucida
    The glycoprotein layer surrounding the plasma membrane of mammalian oocytes.
  • What is the primary function of the placenta?
    To allow the exchange of materials, nutrients, and wastes between the mother and fetus.
  • Seminiferous Tubules
    Coiled structures in the testes where sperm are produced.
  • What is the role of the hormone oxytocin during childbirth?
    It stimulates uterine contractions, which are part of a positive feedback loop to expel the fetus.
  • Menstrual Cycle
    A regular cycle in the female reproductive system involving the ovarian and uterine cycles.
  • What is the function of the acrosome in sperm?
    To release enzymes that help the sperm penetrate the egg's outer layers.
  • Viviparous
    Organisms that give birth to live offspring.
  • What is the significance of the hormone HCG during pregnancy?
    It prevents the degradation of the corpus luteum and halts the menstrual cycle.
  • Leydig Cells
    Cells in the testes that produce testosterone.
  • What is the primary function of the fallopian tubes?
    To transport the ovum from the ovary to the uterus.
  • Endometrium
    The inner epithelial lining of the uterus, which changes with each menstrual cycle.
  • What is the role of the hormone prolactin?
    To stimulate milk production in the mammary glands.
  • Binary Fission
    A type of asexual reproduction where an organism divides into two or more parts, common in bacteria.
  • What is the function of the vas deferens?
    To transport sperm from the epididymis to the urethra.
  • Polar Bodies
    Small haploid cells formed during oogenesis that do not develop into ova.
  • What is the primary function of the hormone FSH in females?
    To stimulate follicle maturation in the ovaries.
  • Gametogenesis
    The process of forming gametes (sperm and eggs) through meiosis.
  • What is the purpose of the cortical reaction during fertilization?
    To prevent polyspermy by changing the egg's membrane chemistry.
  • Sertoli Cells
    Also known as nurse cells, they support and nourish developing sperm cells.
  • What is the function of the hormone LH in males?
    To stimulate Leydig cells to produce testosterone.
  • Blastocyst
    A hollow ball of cells formed from the cleavage of a zygote, specific to mammals.