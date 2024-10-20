Animal Reproduction exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Spermatogenesis The process of sperm production in males, occurring in the seminiferous tubules.

What is the primary function of the scrotum? To maintain the correct temperature for sperm production by holding the testes outside the body.

Oogenesis The process of egg production in females, beginning before birth and completing after puberty.

What is the role of the corpus luteum? It secretes progesterone and some estradiol to maintain the uterine lining and provide negative feedback to FSH and LH.

Red Queen Hypothesis A theory suggesting that sexual reproduction is favored because it introduces genetic diversity, helping organisms adapt and evolve.

What is the function of the epididymis? To mature and store sperm, making them motile.

Parthenogenesis A type of asexual reproduction where growth and development occur without fertilization.

What triggers ovulation in the ovarian cycle? A spike in luteinizing hormone (LH) caused by maximal estradiol concentrations.

Zona Pellucida The glycoprotein layer surrounding the plasma membrane of mammalian oocytes.

What is the primary function of the placenta? To allow the exchange of materials, nutrients, and wastes between the mother and fetus.

Seminiferous Tubules Coiled structures in the testes where sperm are produced.

What is the role of the hormone oxytocin during childbirth? It stimulates uterine contractions, which are part of a positive feedback loop to expel the fetus.

Menstrual Cycle A regular cycle in the female reproductive system involving the ovarian and uterine cycles.

What is the function of the acrosome in sperm? To release enzymes that help the sperm penetrate the egg's outer layers.

Viviparous Organisms that give birth to live offspring.

What is the significance of the hormone HCG during pregnancy? It prevents the degradation of the corpus luteum and halts the menstrual cycle.

Leydig Cells Cells in the testes that produce testosterone.

What is the primary function of the fallopian tubes? To transport the ovum from the ovary to the uterus.

Endometrium The inner epithelial lining of the uterus, which changes with each menstrual cycle.

What is the role of the hormone prolactin? To stimulate milk production in the mammary glands.

Binary Fission A type of asexual reproduction where an organism divides into two or more parts, common in bacteria.

What is the function of the vas deferens? To transport sperm from the epididymis to the urethra.

Polar Bodies Small haploid cells formed during oogenesis that do not develop into ova.

What is the primary function of the hormone FSH in females? To stimulate follicle maturation in the ovaries.

Gametogenesis The process of forming gametes (sperm and eggs) through meiosis.

What is the purpose of the cortical reaction during fertilization? To prevent polyspermy by changing the egg's membrane chemistry.

Sertoli Cells Also known as nurse cells, they support and nourish developing sperm cells.

What is the function of the hormone LH in males? To stimulate Leydig cells to produce testosterone.