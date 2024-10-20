Animal Reproduction quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary difference between sexual and asexual reproduction? Sexual reproduction involves the fusion of gametes from two parents, resulting in genetic diversity, while asexual reproduction involves a single parent and produces genetically identical offspring.

What are gametes and how are they formed? Gametes are reproductive cells (sperm and eggs) formed through meiosis, resulting in haploid cells with one copy of each chromosome.

What is the Red Queen hypothesis in the context of sexual reproduction? The Red Queen hypothesis suggests that sexual reproduction provides genetic diversity, which is crucial for organisms to adapt and evolve in response to environmental pressures and competition.

Describe the process of budding in asexual reproduction. Budding is when a new organism grows off the parent and detaches once mature, as seen in yeast and hydra.

What is binary fission and which organisms commonly use this method? Binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction where an organism divides into two genetically identical parts, commonly used by bacteria.

Explain parthenogenesis and provide an example of an organism that uses this method. Parthenogenesis is a type of asexual reproduction where an organism develops from an unfertilized egg, as seen in some species of lizards.

What is the role of the scrotum in male reproductive anatomy? The scrotum is a skin pouch that holds the testes and maintains the optimal temperature (95°F) for sperm production.

Where are sperm produced and matured in the male reproductive system? Sperm are produced in the seminiferous tubules of the testes and mature in the epididymis.

What is the function of the vas deferens in the male reproductive system? The vas deferens transports sperm from the epididymis to the urethra for ejaculation.

What is the primary function of the prostate gland in semen production? The prostate gland produces about 30% of the fluid in semen, which helps in the movement and nourishment of sperm.

What is the significance of the acrosome in sperm cells? The acrosome is a cap-like structure on the head of the sperm that contains enzymes to help penetrate the egg during fertilization.

What are the main components of a sperm cell? A sperm cell consists of the acrosome, nucleus, mitochondria, and flagella.

What is the role of mitochondria in sperm cells? Mitochondria provide the energy needed for the movement of the sperm's flagella.

What is the function of the fallopian tubes in female reproductive anatomy? The fallopian tubes transport eggs from the ovaries to the uterus and are the typical site of fertilization.