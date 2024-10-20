Animal Tissues exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Anatomy The study of an organism's physical structures.

Physiology The study of the functions of an organism's structures.

What is an adaptation? A heritable trait that improves an organism's chances of surviving and reproducing.

Acclimatization Short-term adjustments to changes in the environment.

Fitness trade-offs Limits to perfect adaptations due to finite energy resources.

What are germ layers? Embryonic tissues that develop into specialized tissues and organs.

Ectoderm The outer germ layer that develops into nervous tissue and skin.

Mesoderm The middle germ layer that develops into muscle and connective tissues.

Endoderm The innermost germ layer that develops into the lining of the digestive and respiratory systems.

What is connective tissue? Tissue that supports, connects, or separates different types of tissues and organs.

Loose connective tissue The most common type of connective tissue, holding organs in place and attaching epithelial tissue.

Dense connective tissue Tissue dense with collagen fibers, making up tendons and ligaments.

Supportive connective tissue Includes bone and cartilage, providing structural integrity.

Fluid connective tissue Blood, which has a liquid extracellular matrix called plasma.

What is nervous tissue? Tissue that conducts electrical and chemical signals.

Neuron A cell that receives and transmits electrical signals in the nervous system.

Glia Support cells for neurons, essential for their survival and function.

What is muscle tissue? Tissue capable of contraction, enabling movement.

Skeletal muscle Muscle attached to bones, used for locomotion and posture.

Cardiac muscle Muscle found only in the heart, responsible for pumping blood.

Smooth muscle Muscle found in the walls of organs and blood vessels, allowing them to contract.

What is epithelial tissue? Tissue that lines organs and body surfaces, separating interior and exterior environments.

Apical side The side of epithelial tissue that faces away from the interior of the body.

Basal side The side of epithelial tissue that faces the interior of the body or organ.

Basal lamina A special type of extracellular matrix on the basal side of epithelial tissue.

What is the function of the Golgi apparatus? An organelle involved in the secretion and transport of molecules.

What is the role of the respiratory system? A group of organs working together to perform gas exchange and breathing.

Extracellular matrix An array of proteins and ground substance that provides structural support outside of cells.