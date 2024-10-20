Animal Tissues exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Animal Tissues exam

Animal Tissues exam
  • Anatomy
    The study of an organism's physical structures.
  • Physiology
    The study of the functions of an organism's structures.
  • What is an adaptation?
    A heritable trait that improves an organism's chances of surviving and reproducing.
  • Acclimatization
    Short-term adjustments to changes in the environment.
  • Fitness trade-offs
    Limits to perfect adaptations due to finite energy resources.
  • What are germ layers?
    Embryonic tissues that develop into specialized tissues and organs.
  • Ectoderm
    The outer germ layer that develops into nervous tissue and skin.
  • Mesoderm
    The middle germ layer that develops into muscle and connective tissues.
  • Endoderm
    The innermost germ layer that develops into the lining of the digestive and respiratory systems.
  • What is connective tissue?
    Tissue that supports, connects, or separates different types of tissues and organs.
  • Loose connective tissue
    The most common type of connective tissue, holding organs in place and attaching epithelial tissue.
  • Dense connective tissue
    Tissue dense with collagen fibers, making up tendons and ligaments.
  • Supportive connective tissue
    Includes bone and cartilage, providing structural integrity.
  • Fluid connective tissue
    Blood, which has a liquid extracellular matrix called plasma.
  • What is nervous tissue?
    Tissue that conducts electrical and chemical signals.
  • Neuron
    A cell that receives and transmits electrical signals in the nervous system.
  • Glia
    Support cells for neurons, essential for their survival and function.
  • What is muscle tissue?
    Tissue capable of contraction, enabling movement.
  • Skeletal muscle
    Muscle attached to bones, used for locomotion and posture.
  • Cardiac muscle
    Muscle found only in the heart, responsible for pumping blood.
  • Smooth muscle
    Muscle found in the walls of organs and blood vessels, allowing them to contract.
  • What is epithelial tissue?
    Tissue that lines organs and body surfaces, separating interior and exterior environments.
  • Apical side
    The side of epithelial tissue that faces away from the interior of the body.
  • Basal side
    The side of epithelial tissue that faces the interior of the body or organ.
  • Basal lamina
    A special type of extracellular matrix on the basal side of epithelial tissue.
  • What is the function of the Golgi apparatus?
    An organelle involved in the secretion and transport of molecules.
  • What is the role of the respiratory system?
    A group of organs working together to perform gas exchange and breathing.
  • Extracellular matrix
    An array of proteins and ground substance that provides structural support outside of cells.
  • Adipose tissue
    A type of loose connective tissue made up of fat cells.