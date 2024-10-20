Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter exam Flashcards
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter exam
- AtomThe smallest unit of an element that retains the properties of that element.
- What are the three subatomic particles?Protons, neutrons, and electrons.
- Atomic NumberThe total number of protons in the nucleus of an atom.
- What is the charge of a proton?Positive (+1).
- NeutronA subatomic particle with no electric charge, found in the nucleus of an atom.
- What is the mass of an electron?Practically negligible, rounded to 0 atomic mass units (AMU).
- ElectronA subatomic particle with a negative charge, found orbiting the nucleus.
- What is the octet rule?Atoms are more stable and less reactive when their valence shells are full, typically with 8 electrons.
- CHNOPSA mnemonic for the six key elements in living organisms: Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur.
- What determines the identity of an element?The atomic number, or the number of protons in the nucleus.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost energy shell of an atom.
- What is the charge of a neutron?Neutral (0).
- Atomic Mass Unit (AMU)A unit of mass used to express atomic and molecular weights, approximately equal to the mass of one proton or neutron.
- What is the charge of an electron?Negative (-1).
- Mass NumberThe total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.
- What is the significance of the atomic mass?It is the average total mass of all the atoms of an element.
- Electron ShellsEnergy levels where electrons orbit the nucleus of an atom.
- What is the maximum number of electrons in the first energy shell?2 electrons.
- NucleusThe central part of an atom, containing protons and neutrons.
- What is the maximum number of electrons in the second energy shell?8 electrons.
- Chemical ElementA pure substance made up of only one type of atom.
- What are trace elements?Elements required for life but in very small amounts.
- ProtonA subatomic particle with a positive charge, found in the nucleus of an atom.
- What is the role of valence electrons in chemical bonding?Valence electrons are involved in forming chemical bonds.
- Atomic MassThe average mass of all the isotopes of an element.
- What is matter?Anything that takes up space and has mass.
- Electron OrbitalsThree-dimensional regions around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.
- What is the significance of the nucleus in an atom?It contains most of the atom's mass and is composed of protons and neutrons.
- Element SymbolA one or two-letter abbreviation for a chemical element.