Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter exam Flashcards

Atom The smallest unit of an element that retains the properties of that element.

What are the three subatomic particles? Protons, neutrons, and electrons.

Atomic Number The total number of protons in the nucleus of an atom.

What is the charge of a proton? Positive (+1).

Neutron A subatomic particle with no electric charge, found in the nucleus of an atom.

What is the mass of an electron? Practically negligible, rounded to 0 atomic mass units (AMU).

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative charge, found orbiting the nucleus.

What is the octet rule? Atoms are more stable and less reactive when their valence shells are full, typically with 8 electrons.

CHNOPS A mnemonic for the six key elements in living organisms: Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur.

What determines the identity of an element? The atomic number, or the number of protons in the nucleus.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost energy shell of an atom.

What is the charge of a neutron? Neutral (0).

Atomic Mass Unit (AMU) A unit of mass used to express atomic and molecular weights, approximately equal to the mass of one proton or neutron.

What is the charge of an electron? Negative (-1).

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.

What is the significance of the atomic mass? It is the average total mass of all the atoms of an element.

Electron Shells Energy levels where electrons orbit the nucleus of an atom.

What is the maximum number of electrons in the first energy shell? 2 electrons.

Nucleus The central part of an atom, containing protons and neutrons.

What is the maximum number of electrons in the second energy shell? 8 electrons.

Chemical Element A pure substance made up of only one type of atom.

What are trace elements? Elements required for life but in very small amounts.

Proton A subatomic particle with a positive charge, found in the nucleus of an atom.

What is the role of valence electrons in chemical bonding? Valence electrons are involved in forming chemical bonds.

Atomic Mass The average mass of all the isotopes of an element.

What is matter? Anything that takes up space and has mass.

Electron Orbitals Three-dimensional regions around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.

What is the significance of the nucleus in an atom? It contains most of the atom's mass and is composed of protons and neutrons.