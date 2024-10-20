Skip to main content
ATP exam Flashcards

ATP exam
  • ATP
    Adenosine triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular activities.
  • What are the three components of ATP?
    Three phosphate groups, a pentose sugar, and an adenine base.
  • ATP Hydrolysis
    The process of breaking bonds between phosphate groups in ATP, releasing energy.
  • What does ATP hydrolysis produce?
    ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and a phosphate group.
  • Phosphorylation
    The transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule.
  • What is the role of phosphorylation?
    It can activate or alter target molecules, influencing their function.
  • Energy Coupling
    Using energy released by an exergonic reaction to drive an endergonic reaction.
  • What is an example of an exergonic reaction?
    ATP hydrolysis.
  • ADP
    Adenosine diphosphate, a molecule with two phosphate groups formed after ATP hydrolysis.
  • What happens during ATP hydrolysis?
    Energy is released, and ATP is converted to ADP and a phosphate group.
  • AMP
    Adenosine monophosphate, a molecule with one phosphate group.
  • What is the significance of ATP in muscle contractions?
    ATP hydrolysis provides the energy needed for muscle contractions.
  • Pentose Sugar
    A five-carbon sugar component of ATP.
  • What does the 'tri' in triphosphate indicate?
    It indicates the presence of three phosphate groups in ATP.
  • Adenine Base
    A nitrogenous base that is part of the adenosine in ATP.
  • What is the result of phosphorylation on a protein?
    It can change the protein's shape and function.
  • Exergonic Reaction
    A reaction that releases energy.
  • What is the role of water in ATP hydrolysis?
    Water is used to break the bonds between phosphate groups.
  • Endergonic Reaction
    A reaction that requires an input of energy.
  • What does the 'di' in diphosphate indicate?
    It indicates the presence of two phosphate groups in ADP.
  • How is ATP related to food energy?
    Energy from food is converted into chemical energy in the form of ATP.
  • What does the 'mono' in monophosphate indicate?
    It indicates the presence of one phosphate group in AMP.
  • What is the function of the energy released from ATP hydrolysis?
    It powers other chemical reactions and cellular activities.
  • What is the effect of phosphorylation on glucose?
    It activates glucose, making it capable of reacting.
  • What is the relationship between ATP and ADP?
    ATP is converted to ADP through hydrolysis, releasing energy.
  • What is the significance of the adenine base in ATP?
    It is part of the adenosine component of ATP.
  • What is the role of ATP in cellular activities?
    ATP provides the energy needed for various cellular processes.
  • What happens to the phosphate group released during ATP hydrolysis?
    It can be attached to another molecule or released into the cell.
  • What is the importance of understanding ATP processes?
    It is crucial for grasping cellular energy dynamics and metabolic pathways.