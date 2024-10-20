ATP exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

ATP Adenosine triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular activities.

What are the three components of ATP? Three phosphate groups, a pentose sugar, and an adenine base.

ATP Hydrolysis The process of breaking bonds between phosphate groups in ATP, releasing energy.

What does ATP hydrolysis produce? ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and a phosphate group.

Phosphorylation The transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule.

What is the role of phosphorylation? It can activate or alter target molecules, influencing their function.

Energy Coupling Using energy released by an exergonic reaction to drive an endergonic reaction.

What is an example of an exergonic reaction? ATP hydrolysis.

ADP Adenosine diphosphate, a molecule with two phosphate groups formed after ATP hydrolysis.

What happens during ATP hydrolysis? Energy is released, and ATP is converted to ADP and a phosphate group.

AMP Adenosine monophosphate, a molecule with one phosphate group.

What is the significance of ATP in muscle contractions? ATP hydrolysis provides the energy needed for muscle contractions.

Pentose Sugar A five-carbon sugar component of ATP.

What does the 'tri' in triphosphate indicate? It indicates the presence of three phosphate groups in ATP.

Adenine Base A nitrogenous base that is part of the adenosine in ATP.

What is the result of phosphorylation on a protein? It can change the protein's shape and function.

Exergonic Reaction A reaction that releases energy.

What is the role of water in ATP hydrolysis? Water is used to break the bonds between phosphate groups.

Endergonic Reaction A reaction that requires an input of energy.

What does the 'di' in diphosphate indicate? It indicates the presence of two phosphate groups in ADP.

How is ATP related to food energy? Energy from food is converted into chemical energy in the form of ATP.

What does the 'mono' in monophosphate indicate? It indicates the presence of one phosphate group in AMP.

What is the function of the energy released from ATP hydrolysis? It powers other chemical reactions and cellular activities.

What is the effect of phosphorylation on glucose? It activates glucose, making it capable of reacting.

What is the relationship between ATP and ADP? ATP is converted to ADP through hydrolysis, releasing energy.

What is the significance of the adenine base in ATP? It is part of the adenosine component of ATP.

What is the role of ATP in cellular activities? ATP provides the energy needed for various cellular processes.

What happens to the phosphate group released during ATP hydrolysis? It can be attached to another molecule or released into the cell.