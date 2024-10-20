ATP exam Flashcards
Back
ATP exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
- ATPAdenosine triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular activities.
- What are the three components of ATP?Three phosphate groups, a pentose sugar, and an adenine base.
- ATP HydrolysisThe process of breaking bonds between phosphate groups in ATP, releasing energy.
- What does ATP hydrolysis produce?ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and a phosphate group.
- PhosphorylationThe transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule.
- What is the role of phosphorylation?It can activate or alter target molecules, influencing their function.
- Energy CouplingUsing energy released by an exergonic reaction to drive an endergonic reaction.
- What is an example of an exergonic reaction?ATP hydrolysis.
- ADPAdenosine diphosphate, a molecule with two phosphate groups formed after ATP hydrolysis.
- What happens during ATP hydrolysis?Energy is released, and ATP is converted to ADP and a phosphate group.
- AMPAdenosine monophosphate, a molecule with one phosphate group.
- What is the significance of ATP in muscle contractions?ATP hydrolysis provides the energy needed for muscle contractions.
- Pentose SugarA five-carbon sugar component of ATP.
- What does the 'tri' in triphosphate indicate?It indicates the presence of three phosphate groups in ATP.
- Adenine BaseA nitrogenous base that is part of the adenosine in ATP.
- What is the result of phosphorylation on a protein?It can change the protein's shape and function.
- Exergonic ReactionA reaction that releases energy.
- What is the role of water in ATP hydrolysis?Water is used to break the bonds between phosphate groups.
- Endergonic ReactionA reaction that requires an input of energy.
- What does the 'di' in diphosphate indicate?It indicates the presence of two phosphate groups in ADP.
- How is ATP related to food energy?Energy from food is converted into chemical energy in the form of ATP.
- What does the 'mono' in monophosphate indicate?It indicates the presence of one phosphate group in AMP.
- What is the function of the energy released from ATP hydrolysis?It powers other chemical reactions and cellular activities.
- What is the effect of phosphorylation on glucose?It activates glucose, making it capable of reacting.
- What is the relationship between ATP and ADP?ATP is converted to ADP through hydrolysis, releasing energy.
- What is the significance of the adenine base in ATP?It is part of the adenosine component of ATP.
- What is the role of ATP in cellular activities?ATP provides the energy needed for various cellular processes.
- What happens to the phosphate group released during ATP hydrolysis?It can be attached to another molecule or released into the cell.
- What is the importance of understanding ATP processes?It is crucial for grasping cellular energy dynamics and metabolic pathways.