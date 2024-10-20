Calvin Cycle exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Calvin Cycle
The second stage of photosynthesis that occurs in the stroma of chloroplasts and converts CO2 into glucose using ATP and NADPH.
Where does the Calvin Cycle occur?
In the stroma of the chloroplasts.
RuBisCO
An enzyme that attaches CO2 to ribulose bisphosphate (RuBP) during the carbon fixation phase of the Calvin Cycle.
What are the three phases of the Calvin Cycle?
Carbon fixation, G3P synthesis, and RuBP regeneration.
Carbon Fixation
The phase where CO2 is attached to RuBP by the enzyme RuBisCO.
What is the role of ATP and NADPH in the Calvin Cycle?
They provide the energy needed for the Calvin Cycle to convert CO2 into glucose.
G3P Synthesis
The phase where PGA is converted into glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P), a precursor to glucose.
How many CO2 molecules are required to synthesize one glucose molecule?
Six CO2 molecules.
RuBP Regeneration
The phase where leftover G3P molecules are used to regenerate RuBP, allowing the cycle to continue.
What is the first stable molecule produced in the Calvin Cycle?
Phosphoglyceric acid (PGA), a 3-carbon molecule.
Stroma
The fluid-filled space within the chloroplast where the Calvin Cycle occurs.
What is the C3 pathway?
The standard pathway of the Calvin Cycle that forms a stable 3-carbon molecule (PGA).
G3P
Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate, a 3-carbon molecule that is a precursor to glucose.
What is the main product of the Calvin Cycle?
Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P)
How is RuBP regenerated?
By using leftover G3P molecules and ATP in a series of enzymatic reactions.
What are the reactants of the Calvin Cycle?
CO2, ATP, and NADPH.
What mnemonic can help remember the reactants and products of the Calvin Cycle?
Calvin's can of sugar: CO2, ATP, NADPH (reactants) and glucose (product).
What is the role of RuBisCO in the Calvin Cycle?
It attaches CO2 to RuBP during the carbon fixation phase.
How many G3P molecules are needed to make one glucose molecule?
Two G3P molecules.
What is the significance of the Calvin Cycle in photosynthesis?
It converts CO2 into G3P, a precursor to glucose synthesis, playing a crucial role in carbon fixation and energy transformation.
What is the difference between stroma and stomata?
Stroma is the fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin Cycle occurs, while stomata are openings in leaves for gas exchange.
What powers the Calvin Cycle?
ATP and NADPH produced during the light reactions of photosynthesis.
What is the first phase of the Calvin Cycle?
Carbon fixation.
What is the second phase of the Calvin Cycle?
G3P synthesis.
What is the third phase of the Calvin Cycle?
RuBP regeneration.
What is the role of ATP in the Calvin Cycle?
It provides energy for the synthesis of G3P and the regeneration of RuBP.
What is the role of NADPH in the Calvin Cycle?
It provides reducing power for the synthesis of G3P.
What is the main focus of the Calvin Cycle?
To convert CO2 into G3P, which can be utilized to form glucose, using the energy from ATP and NADPH.