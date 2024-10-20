Skip to main content
Calvin Cycle exam Flashcards

Calvin Cycle exam
  • Calvin Cycle

    The second stage of photosynthesis that occurs in the stroma of chloroplasts and converts CO2 into glucose using ATP and NADPH.

  • Where does the Calvin Cycle occur?

    In the stroma of the chloroplasts.

  • RuBisCO

    An enzyme that attaches CO2 to ribulose bisphosphate (RuBP) during the carbon fixation phase of the Calvin Cycle.

  • What are the three phases of the Calvin Cycle?

    Carbon fixation, G3P synthesis, and RuBP regeneration.

  • Carbon Fixation

    The phase where CO2 is attached to RuBP by the enzyme RuBisCO.

  • What is the role of ATP and NADPH in the Calvin Cycle?

    They provide the energy needed for the Calvin Cycle to convert CO2 into glucose.

  • G3P Synthesis

    The phase where PGA is converted into glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P), a precursor to glucose.

  • How many CO2 molecules are required to synthesize one glucose molecule?

    Six CO2 molecules.

  • RuBP Regeneration

    The phase where leftover G3P molecules are used to regenerate RuBP, allowing the cycle to continue.

  • What is the first stable molecule produced in the Calvin Cycle?

    Phosphoglyceric acid (PGA), a 3-carbon molecule.

  • Stroma

    The fluid-filled space within the chloroplast where the Calvin Cycle occurs.

  • What is the C3 pathway?

    The standard pathway of the Calvin Cycle that forms a stable 3-carbon molecule (PGA).

  • G3P

    Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate, a 3-carbon molecule that is a precursor to glucose.

  • What is the main product of the Calvin Cycle?

    Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P)

  • How is RuBP regenerated?

    By using leftover G3P molecules and ATP in a series of enzymatic reactions.

  • What are the reactants of the Calvin Cycle?

    CO2, ATP, and NADPH.

  • What mnemonic can help remember the reactants and products of the Calvin Cycle?

    Calvin's can of sugar: CO2, ATP, NADPH (reactants) and glucose (product).

  • What is the role of RuBisCO in the Calvin Cycle?

    It attaches CO2 to RuBP during the carbon fixation phase.

  • How many G3P molecules are needed to make one glucose molecule?

    Two G3P molecules.

  • What is the significance of the Calvin Cycle in photosynthesis?

    It converts CO2 into G3P, a precursor to glucose synthesis, playing a crucial role in carbon fixation and energy transformation.

  • What is the difference between stroma and stomata?

    Stroma is the fluid-filled space in chloroplasts where the Calvin Cycle occurs, while stomata are openings in leaves for gas exchange.

  • What powers the Calvin Cycle?

    ATP and NADPH produced during the light reactions of photosynthesis.

  • What is the first phase of the Calvin Cycle?

    Carbon fixation.

  • What is the second phase of the Calvin Cycle?

    G3P synthesis.

  • What is the third phase of the Calvin Cycle?

    RuBP regeneration.

  • What is the role of ATP in the Calvin Cycle?

    It provides energy for the synthesis of G3P and the regeneration of RuBP.

  • What is the role of NADPH in the Calvin Cycle?

    It provides reducing power for the synthesis of G3P.

  • What is the main focus of the Calvin Cycle?

    To convert CO2 into G3P, which can be utilized to form glucose, using the energy from ATP and NADPH.