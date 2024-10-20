Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 9 ) Hide definitions

Disaccharide A carbohydrate composed of two covalently bonded monosaccharides, often formed by a dehydration reaction and broken down by hydrolysis.

Trisaccharide A carbohydrate composed of three covalently linked monosaccharide units.

Polysaccharide A carbohydrate polymer consisting of more than 20 covalently linked monosaccharides, serving structural or storage functions in organisms.

Polymer A large molecule composed of repeating structural units, typically connected by covalent chemical bonds, forming complex structures like carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids.

Glycosidic Bond A covalent bond formed between two monosaccharides via a dehydration reaction, linking the anomeric carbon of one sugar to the hydroxyl group of another.

Hydrolysis The process of breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones by adding water, often releasing energy.

Chitin A structural polysaccharide found in the exoskeletons of arthropods and the cell walls of fungi, providing strength and protection.

Cellulose A structural polysaccharide in plant cell walls, composed of -glucose units linked by -1,4-glycosidic bonds, providing rigidity and strength.