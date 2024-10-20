Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Carbohydrates definitions

Carbohydrates definitions
  • Disaccharide
    A carbohydrate composed of two covalently bonded monosaccharides, often formed by a dehydration reaction and broken down by hydrolysis.
  • Trisaccharide
    A carbohydrate composed of three covalently linked monosaccharide units.
  • Polysaccharide
    A carbohydrate polymer consisting of more than 20 covalently linked monosaccharides, serving structural or storage functions in organisms.
  • Polymer
    A large molecule composed of repeating structural units, typically connected by covalent chemical bonds, forming complex structures like carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids.
  • Glycosidic Bond
    A covalent bond formed between two monosaccharides via a dehydration reaction, linking the anomeric carbon of one sugar to the hydroxyl group of another.
  • Hydrolysis
    The process of breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones by adding water, often releasing energy.
  • Chitin
    A structural polysaccharide found in the exoskeletons of arthropods and the cell walls of fungi, providing strength and protection.
  • Cellulose
    A structural polysaccharide in plant cell walls, composed of -glucose units linked by -1,4-glycosidic bonds, providing rigidity and strength.
  • Polypeptides
    Chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of proteins.