Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Carbohydrates definitions
Carbohydrates definitions
Terms in this set (9)
- DisaccharideA carbohydrate composed of two covalently bonded monosaccharides, often formed by a dehydration reaction and broken down by hydrolysis.
- TrisaccharideA carbohydrate composed of three covalently linked monosaccharide units.
- PolysaccharideA carbohydrate polymer consisting of more than 20 covalently linked monosaccharides, serving structural or storage functions in organisms.
- PolymerA large molecule composed of repeating structural units, typically connected by covalent chemical bonds, forming complex structures like carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids.
- Glycosidic BondA covalent bond formed between two monosaccharides via a dehydration reaction, linking the anomeric carbon of one sugar to the hydroxyl group of another.
- HydrolysisThe process of breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones by adding water, often releasing energy.
- ChitinA structural polysaccharide found in the exoskeletons of arthropods and the cell walls of fungi, providing strength and protection.
- CelluloseA structural polysaccharide in plant cell walls, composed of -glucose units linked by -1,4-glycosidic bonds, providing rigidity and strength.
- PolypeptidesChains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the primary structure of proteins.