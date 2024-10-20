Carbon quiz Flashcards
Carbon quiz
- What makes carbon an excellent building block for molecules?Carbon's ability to form four covalent bonds makes it a flexible atomic building block for various molecules.
- How can the length of a carbon backbone vary?The length of a carbon backbone can vary by having different numbers of carbon atoms, such as two carbons in one molecule and three in another.
- What is the significance of the position of double bonds in carbon backbones?The position of double bonds can vary within the carbon backbone, affecting the molecule's properties.
- What are branch points in carbon backbones?Branch points occur when a carbon backbone has another carbon chain branching off from it.
- How can carbon backbones form rings?Carbon backbones can form ring structures, which can also include double bonds within the ring.
- What is a functional group in the context of biomolecules?A functional group is a group of atoms that are reactive and commonly found in biomolecules, extending off the carbon backbone.
- What is the structure of a methyl group?A methyl group consists of a carbon atom covalently bonded to three hydrogen atoms.
- What atoms make up a hydroxyl group?A hydroxyl group consists of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
- Describe the structure of a carbonyl group.A carbonyl group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- How is a carboxyl group different from a carbonyl group?A carboxyl group includes both a carbonyl group (carbon double-bonded to oxygen) and a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to the same carbon.
- What element is central to an amino group?Nitrogen is the central element in an amino group.
- What distinguishes a phosphate group from other functional groups?A phosphate group is distinguished by the presence of a phosphorus atom.
- What elements are found in a sulfhydryl group?A sulfhydryl group contains sulfur and hydrogen atoms.
- Why is it important to recognize functional groups in biomolecules?Recognizing functional groups is important because they determine the reactivity and properties of biomolecules.
- What is the role of carbon in the structure of organic molecules?Carbon serves as the backbone for organic molecules, allowing for diverse structures and functions.