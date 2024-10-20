Skip to main content
Carbon quiz Flashcards

Carbon quiz
  • What makes carbon an excellent building block for molecules?
    Carbon's ability to form four covalent bonds makes it a flexible atomic building block for various molecules.
  • How can the length of a carbon backbone vary?
    The length of a carbon backbone can vary by having different numbers of carbon atoms, such as two carbons in one molecule and three in another.
  • What is the significance of the position of double bonds in carbon backbones?
    The position of double bonds can vary within the carbon backbone, affecting the molecule's properties.
  • What are branch points in carbon backbones?
    Branch points occur when a carbon backbone has another carbon chain branching off from it.
  • How can carbon backbones form rings?
    Carbon backbones can form ring structures, which can also include double bonds within the ring.
  • What is a functional group in the context of biomolecules?
    A functional group is a group of atoms that are reactive and commonly found in biomolecules, extending off the carbon backbone.
  • What is the structure of a methyl group?
    A methyl group consists of a carbon atom covalently bonded to three hydrogen atoms.
  • What atoms make up a hydroxyl group?
    A hydroxyl group consists of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
  • Describe the structure of a carbonyl group.
    A carbonyl group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • How is a carboxyl group different from a carbonyl group?
    A carboxyl group includes both a carbonyl group (carbon double-bonded to oxygen) and a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to the same carbon.
  • What element is central to an amino group?
    Nitrogen is the central element in an amino group.
  • What distinguishes a phosphate group from other functional groups?
    A phosphate group is distinguished by the presence of a phosphorus atom.
  • What elements are found in a sulfhydryl group?
    A sulfhydryl group contains sulfur and hydrogen atoms.
  • Why is it important to recognize functional groups in biomolecules?
    Recognizing functional groups is important because they determine the reactivity and properties of biomolecules.
  • What is the role of carbon in the structure of organic molecules?
    Carbon serves as the backbone for organic molecules, allowing for diverse structures and functions.