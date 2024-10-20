Carbon quiz Flashcards

Carbon's ability to form four covalent bonds makes it a flexible atomic building block for various molecules.

What makes carbon an excellent building block for molecules?

The length of a carbon backbone can vary by having different numbers of carbon atoms, such as two carbons in one molecule and three in another.

How can the length of a carbon backbone vary?

What is the significance of the position of double bonds in carbon backbones?

The position of double bonds can vary within the carbon backbone, affecting the molecule's properties.