Cell Junctions quiz Flashcards

What is the primary component of biological membranes? Phospholipids are the primary component of biological membranes.

What does the term 'amphipathic' refer to in the context of phospholipids? Amphipathic refers to a molecule that has both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) parts.

What model describes the nature of biological membranes? The fluid mosaic model describes the nature of biological membranes.

What does the 'fluid' aspect of the fluid mosaic model imply about biological membranes? It implies that the molecules within the biological membrane can move and shift around, giving it a fluid-like nature.

What does the 'mosaic' aspect of the fluid mosaic model refer to? It refers to the biological membrane being composed of various smaller pieces, such as phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol.

What percentage of biological membranes can be made up of proteins by mass? Biological membranes can be comprised of 20 to 80% protein by mass.

What is the function of cholesterol in biological membranes? Cholesterol helps to stabilize the structure of biological membranes in animal cells.

What are the three interchangeable terms used to refer to biological membranes? Biological membranes, cell membranes, and plasma membranes are used interchangeably.

What is the role of proteins embedded in the phospholipid bilayer? Embedded proteins are critical to the function of biological membranes, including transport and signaling.

What is the significance of the phospholipid bilayer in biological membranes? The phospholipid bilayer forms the basic structure of biological membranes, providing a barrier and matrix for embedded molecules.

How do phospholipids arrange themselves in biological membranes? Phospholipids arrange themselves into a bilayer with hydrophilic heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward.

What is the function of biological membranes in cells? Biological membranes control the passage of molecules into and out of the cell and serve as the cell's boundary.

What is the role of carbohydrate groups attached to proteins and lipids in biological membranes? Carbohydrate groups attached to proteins and lipids play roles in cell recognition and signaling.

What is the significance of the term 'bilayer' in the context of biological membranes? The term 'bilayer' signifies that biological membranes are composed of two layers of phospholipids.