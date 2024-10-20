Cell Junctions quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cell Junctions quiz

Cell Junctions quiz
  • What is the primary component of biological membranes?
    Phospholipids are the primary component of biological membranes.
  • What does the term 'amphipathic' refer to in the context of phospholipids?
    Amphipathic refers to a molecule that has both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) parts.
  • What model describes the nature of biological membranes?
    The fluid mosaic model describes the nature of biological membranes.
  • What does the 'fluid' aspect of the fluid mosaic model imply about biological membranes?
    It implies that the molecules within the biological membrane can move and shift around, giving it a fluid-like nature.
  • What does the 'mosaic' aspect of the fluid mosaic model refer to?
    It refers to the biological membrane being composed of various smaller pieces, such as phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol.
  • What percentage of biological membranes can be made up of proteins by mass?
    Biological membranes can be comprised of 20 to 80% protein by mass.
  • What is the function of cholesterol in biological membranes?
    Cholesterol helps to stabilize the structure of biological membranes in animal cells.
  • What are the three interchangeable terms used to refer to biological membranes?
    Biological membranes, cell membranes, and plasma membranes are used interchangeably.
  • What is the role of proteins embedded in the phospholipid bilayer?
    Embedded proteins are critical to the function of biological membranes, including transport and signaling.
  • What is the significance of the phospholipid bilayer in biological membranes?
    The phospholipid bilayer forms the basic structure of biological membranes, providing a barrier and matrix for embedded molecules.
  • How do phospholipids arrange themselves in biological membranes?
    Phospholipids arrange themselves into a bilayer with hydrophilic heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward.
  • What is the function of biological membranes in cells?
    Biological membranes control the passage of molecules into and out of the cell and serve as the cell's boundary.
  • What is the role of carbohydrate groups attached to proteins and lipids in biological membranes?
    Carbohydrate groups attached to proteins and lipids play roles in cell recognition and signaling.
  • What is the significance of the term 'bilayer' in the context of biological membranes?
    The term 'bilayer' signifies that biological membranes are composed of two layers of phospholipids.
  • What allows the phospholipids to form biological membranes?
    The amphipathic nature of phospholipids allows them to form biological membranes.