Cell Junctions quiz Flashcards
Back
Cell Junctions quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What is the primary component of biological membranes?Phospholipids are the primary component of biological membranes.
- What does the term 'amphipathic' refer to in the context of phospholipids?Amphipathic refers to a molecule that has both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) parts.
- What model describes the nature of biological membranes?The fluid mosaic model describes the nature of biological membranes.
- What does the 'fluid' aspect of the fluid mosaic model imply about biological membranes?It implies that the molecules within the biological membrane can move and shift around, giving it a fluid-like nature.
- What does the 'mosaic' aspect of the fluid mosaic model refer to?It refers to the biological membrane being composed of various smaller pieces, such as phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol.
- What percentage of biological membranes can be made up of proteins by mass?Biological membranes can be comprised of 20 to 80% protein by mass.
- What is the function of cholesterol in biological membranes?Cholesterol helps to stabilize the structure of biological membranes in animal cells.
- What are the three interchangeable terms used to refer to biological membranes?Biological membranes, cell membranes, and plasma membranes are used interchangeably.
- What is the role of proteins embedded in the phospholipid bilayer?Embedded proteins are critical to the function of biological membranes, including transport and signaling.
- What is the significance of the phospholipid bilayer in biological membranes?The phospholipid bilayer forms the basic structure of biological membranes, providing a barrier and matrix for embedded molecules.
- How do phospholipids arrange themselves in biological membranes?Phospholipids arrange themselves into a bilayer with hydrophilic heads facing outward and hydrophobic tails facing inward.
- What is the function of biological membranes in cells?Biological membranes control the passage of molecules into and out of the cell and serve as the cell's boundary.
- What is the role of carbohydrate groups attached to proteins and lipids in biological membranes?Carbohydrate groups attached to proteins and lipids play roles in cell recognition and signaling.
- What is the significance of the term 'bilayer' in the context of biological membranes?The term 'bilayer' signifies that biological membranes are composed of two layers of phospholipids.
- What allows the phospholipids to form biological membranes?The amphipathic nature of phospholipids allows them to form biological membranes.