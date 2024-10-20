Central and Peripheral Nervous System exam Flashcards
Central and Peripheral Nervous System exam
- Central Nervous System (CNS)Comprises the brain and spinal cord.
- Peripheral Nervous System (PNS)Relays information to and from the CNS and is divided into the somatic and autonomic systems.
- What is the function of the blood-brain barrier?It isolates the CNS from toxins and pathogens in the blood.
- Gray MatterConsists mostly of neuron cell bodies and is found on the outside of the brain and inside the spinal cord.
- White MatterConsists mostly of myelinated axons and is found inside the brain and on the outside of the spinal cord.
- What are tracts in the CNS?Bundles of axons traveling together within the CNS.
- Reflex ArcA neural pathway that controls an involuntary response to a stimulus, bypassing the brain.
- Somatic Nervous SystemControls voluntary movements and includes afferent and efferent divisions.
- Autonomic Nervous SystemRegulates involuntary functions and includes the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions.
- What neurotransmitter is released by the sympathetic division?Norepinephrine.
- What neurotransmitter is released by the parasympathetic division?Acetylcholine.
- ForebrainIncludes the cerebrum, hypothalamus, and olfactory bulb; responsible for functions like sensory processing and motor control.
- MidbrainPart of the brainstem that connects the forebrain to the hindbrain and is involved in eye movement and visual processing.
- HindbrainIncludes the medulla oblongata, pons, and cerebellum; connects the brain to the spinal cord and controls basic life functions.
- CerebrumThe largest part of the brain, responsible for thinking, planning, and reasoning.
- Corpus CallosumA bundle of nerve fibers that connects the left and right hemispheres of the brain.
- What is the function of the primary motor cortex?Plans and executes voluntary movements.
- Primary Somatosensory CortexProcesses sensory information from the body.
- Occipital LobeProcesses visual information.
- Temporal LobeInvolved in hearing, language, and visual processing.
- What is lateralization in the brain?The specialization of functions in the left and right hemispheres.
- Broca's AreaInvolved in speech production and located in the frontal lobe.
- Wernicke's AreaInvolved in language comprehension and located in the temporal lobe.
- ThalamusActs as a relay center for sensory information in the brain.
- HypothalamusLinks the nervous system to the endocrine system and is involved in homeostasis.
- HippocampusInvolved in the formation of long-term and spatial memory.
- AmygdalaInvolved in emotional processing.
- CerebellumCoordinates motor functions and maintains posture and balance.
- NeuroplasticityThe brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections.
- Long-Term PotentiationThe long-term strengthening of synapses based on activity patterns, involved in learning and memory.