Central and Peripheral Nervous System exam Flashcards

Central Nervous System (CNS) Comprises the brain and spinal cord.

Peripheral Nervous System (PNS) Relays information to and from the CNS and is divided into the somatic and autonomic systems.

What is the function of the blood-brain barrier? It isolates the CNS from toxins and pathogens in the blood.

Gray Matter Consists mostly of neuron cell bodies and is found on the outside of the brain and inside the spinal cord.

White Matter Consists mostly of myelinated axons and is found inside the brain and on the outside of the spinal cord.

What are tracts in the CNS? Bundles of axons traveling together within the CNS.

Reflex Arc A neural pathway that controls an involuntary response to a stimulus, bypassing the brain.

Somatic Nervous System Controls voluntary movements and includes afferent and efferent divisions.

Autonomic Nervous System Regulates involuntary functions and includes the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions.

What neurotransmitter is released by the sympathetic division? Norepinephrine.

What neurotransmitter is released by the parasympathetic division? Acetylcholine.

Forebrain Includes the cerebrum, hypothalamus, and olfactory bulb; responsible for functions like sensory processing and motor control.

Midbrain Part of the brainstem that connects the forebrain to the hindbrain and is involved in eye movement and visual processing.

Hindbrain Includes the medulla oblongata, pons, and cerebellum; connects the brain to the spinal cord and controls basic life functions.

Cerebrum The largest part of the brain, responsible for thinking, planning, and reasoning.

Corpus Callosum A bundle of nerve fibers that connects the left and right hemispheres of the brain.

What is the function of the primary motor cortex? Plans and executes voluntary movements.

Primary Somatosensory Cortex Processes sensory information from the body.

Occipital Lobe Processes visual information.

Temporal Lobe Involved in hearing, language, and visual processing.

What is lateralization in the brain? The specialization of functions in the left and right hemispheres.

Broca's Area Involved in speech production and located in the frontal lobe.

Wernicke's Area Involved in language comprehension and located in the temporal lobe.

Thalamus Acts as a relay center for sensory information in the brain.

Hypothalamus Links the nervous system to the endocrine system and is involved in homeostasis.

Hippocampus Involved in the formation of long-term and spatial memory.

Amygdala Involved in emotional processing.

Cerebellum Coordinates motor functions and maintains posture and balance.

Neuroplasticity The brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections.