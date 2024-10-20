Skip to main content
Central and Peripheral Nervous System exam Flashcards

Central and Peripheral Nervous System exam
  • Central Nervous System (CNS)
    Comprises the brain and spinal cord.
  • Peripheral Nervous System (PNS)
    Relays information to and from the CNS and is divided into the somatic and autonomic systems.
  • What is the function of the blood-brain barrier?
    It isolates the CNS from toxins and pathogens in the blood.
  • Gray Matter
    Consists mostly of neuron cell bodies and is found on the outside of the brain and inside the spinal cord.
  • White Matter
    Consists mostly of myelinated axons and is found inside the brain and on the outside of the spinal cord.
  • What are tracts in the CNS?
    Bundles of axons traveling together within the CNS.
  • Reflex Arc
    A neural pathway that controls an involuntary response to a stimulus, bypassing the brain.
  • Somatic Nervous System
    Controls voluntary movements and includes afferent and efferent divisions.
  • Autonomic Nervous System
    Regulates involuntary functions and includes the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions.
  • What neurotransmitter is released by the sympathetic division?
    Norepinephrine.
  • What neurotransmitter is released by the parasympathetic division?
    Acetylcholine.
  • Forebrain
    Includes the cerebrum, hypothalamus, and olfactory bulb; responsible for functions like sensory processing and motor control.
  • Midbrain
    Part of the brainstem that connects the forebrain to the hindbrain and is involved in eye movement and visual processing.
  • Hindbrain
    Includes the medulla oblongata, pons, and cerebellum; connects the brain to the spinal cord and controls basic life functions.
  • Cerebrum
    The largest part of the brain, responsible for thinking, planning, and reasoning.
  • Corpus Callosum
    A bundle of nerve fibers that connects the left and right hemispheres of the brain.
  • What is the function of the primary motor cortex?
    Plans and executes voluntary movements.
  • Primary Somatosensory Cortex
    Processes sensory information from the body.
  • Occipital Lobe
    Processes visual information.
  • Temporal Lobe
    Involved in hearing, language, and visual processing.
  • What is lateralization in the brain?
    The specialization of functions in the left and right hemispheres.
  • Broca's Area
    Involved in speech production and located in the frontal lobe.
  • Wernicke's Area
    Involved in language comprehension and located in the temporal lobe.
  • Thalamus
    Acts as a relay center for sensory information in the brain.
  • Hypothalamus
    Links the nervous system to the endocrine system and is involved in homeostasis.
  • Hippocampus
    Involved in the formation of long-term and spatial memory.
  • Amygdala
    Involved in emotional processing.
  • Cerebellum
    Coordinates motor functions and maintains posture and balance.
  • Neuroplasticity
    The brain's ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections.
  • Long-Term Potentiation
    The long-term strengthening of synapses based on activity patterns, involved in learning and memory.