Central and Peripheral Nervous System quiz Flashcards

What are the two main divisions of the nervous system? The two main divisions are the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS).

What structures make up the central nervous system? The central nervous system is composed of the brain and spinal cord.

What is the primary difference between gray matter and white matter in the nervous system? Gray matter consists mostly of neuron cell bodies, while white matter is composed of myelinated axons.

What is the function of myelin in the nervous system? Myelin is a fatty substance that coats axons, speeding up the transmission of electrical signals.

What is the blood-brain barrier and what is its function? The blood-brain barrier is an endothelium barrier composed of astrocytes that separates the extracellular fluid of the CNS from the blood, protecting the brain from toxins and pathogens.

What are the two main types of nerves in the peripheral nervous system? The two main types are afferent nerves, which carry sensory information to the CNS, and efferent nerves, which carry commands from the CNS to the body.

What are the two divisions of the autonomic nervous system? The two divisions are the sympathetic division (fight or flight) and the parasympathetic division (rest and digest).

What neurotransmitter is released by the sympathetic nervous system? The sympathetic nervous system releases norepinephrine.

What neurotransmitter is released by the parasympathetic nervous system? The parasympathetic nervous system releases acetylcholine.

What is a reflex arc and what is its purpose? A reflex arc is a neural pathway that controls involuntary, instantaneous movements in response to a stimulus, protecting the body from harm.

What are the three main parts of the brain? The three main parts are the forebrain, midbrain, and hindbrain.

What is the largest part of the brain and what are its main functions? The cerebrum is the largest part of the brain, responsible for thinking, planning, reasoning, and interpreting sensory information.

What is the function of the corpus callosum? The corpus callosum is a bundle of nerve fibers that transmits information between the left and right hemispheres of the brain.

What are the four lobes of the cerebrum and their primary functions? The four lobes are the frontal lobe (decision making and motor control), parietal lobe (sensory information processing), temporal lobe (hearing and language), and occipital lobe (visual processing).