Chemical Reactions definitions Flashcards
Chemical Reactions definitions
- Chemical ReactionsThe making or breaking of chemical bonds, transforming reactants into products, and resulting in changes in matter.
- Chemical BondsForces that hold atoms together in molecules, formed by the sharing, transferring, or attraction of electrons, enabling chemical reactions and changes in matter.
- ReactantsReactants are the starting materials in a chemical reaction, serving as the ingredients that undergo change to form products.
- Exergonic ReactionsReactions where energy is released, resulting in products with less free energy than the reactants.
- Endergonic ReactionsReactions that require an input of energy from the surroundings to proceed, resulting in products with higher energy than the reactants.
- Free EnergyThe energy available to do work in a system, determining the direction and spontaneity of chemical reactions.
- Net LossThe total energy of the products is less than that of the reactants, indicating energy release.
- SpontaneousOccurs without the need for external energy input, driven by the system's inherent properties, often resulting in a net release of energy.
- Energy InputThe energy required to initiate a chemical reaction, often provided by heat, light, or another form of energy.