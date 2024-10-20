Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Chemical Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Chemical Reactions definitions
How well do you know this?
1/9
  • Chemical Reactions
    The making or breaking of chemical bonds, transforming reactants into products, and resulting in changes in matter.
  • Chemical Bonds
    Forces that hold atoms together in molecules, formed by the sharing, transferring, or attraction of electrons, enabling chemical reactions and changes in matter.
  • Reactants
    Reactants are the starting materials in a chemical reaction, serving as the ingredients that undergo change to form products.
  • Exergonic Reactions
    Reactions where energy is released, resulting in products with less free energy than the reactants.
  • Endergonic Reactions
    Reactions that require an input of energy from the surroundings to proceed, resulting in products with higher energy than the reactants.
  • Free Energy
    The energy available to do work in a system, determining the direction and spontaneity of chemical reactions.
  • Net Loss
    The total energy of the products is less than that of the reactants, indicating energy release.
  • Spontaneous
    Occurs without the need for external energy input, driven by the system's inherent properties, often resulting in a net release of energy.
  • Energy Input
    The energy required to initiate a chemical reaction, often provided by heat, light, or another form of energy.