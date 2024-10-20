Chemical Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 9 ) Hide definitions

Chemical Reactions The making or breaking of chemical bonds, transforming reactants into products, and resulting in changes in matter.

Chemical Bonds Forces that hold atoms together in molecules, formed by the sharing, transferring, or attraction of electrons, enabling chemical reactions and changes in matter.

Reactants Reactants are the starting materials in a chemical reaction, serving as the ingredients that undergo change to form products.

Exergonic Reactions Reactions where energy is released, resulting in products with less free energy than the reactants.

Endergonic Reactions Reactions that require an input of energy from the surroundings to proceed, resulting in products with higher energy than the reactants.

Free Energy The energy available to do work in a system, determining the direction and spontaneity of chemical reactions.

Net Loss The total energy of the products is less than that of the reactants, indicating energy release.

Spontaneous Occurs without the need for external energy input, driven by the system's inherent properties, often resulting in a net release of energy.