Introduction to Community Interactions exam Flashcards

Introduction to Community Interactions exam
Introduction to Community Interactions exam
Terms in this set (28)
- Community EcologyThe study of interspecific interactions among populations in a shared environment, influencing fitness and evolution.
- Intraspecific InteractionInteraction occurring between organisms of the same species.
- Interspecific InteractionInteraction occurring between organisms of different species.
- Ecological NicheAn organism's role in its environment, including its use of resources and relationships with other organisms.
- Fundamental NicheThe full range of environmental conditions under which an organism can survive and reproduce.
- Realized NicheThe actual conditions under which an organism lives, considering biotic interactions like competition.
- Competitive Exclusion PrincipleThe concept that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist if other ecological factors are constant.
- Niche DifferentiationThe process by which competing species use the environment differently to coexist.
- PredationAn interaction where one organism (predator) kills and eats another organism (prey).
- Constitutive DefenseDefenses that are always present in an organism, such as thorns or toxins.
- Inducible DefenseDefenses that are produced in response to a predator or threat.
- Aposematic ColorationBright warning colors in animals with a chemical defense.
- Cryptic ColorationCamouflage that makes an organism difficult to spot.
- MimicryThe resemblance of one species to another species.
- SymbiosisA close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.
- MutualismA type of symbiosis where both organisms benefit (+/+ interaction).
- ParasitismA type of symbiosis where one organism benefits at the expense of the other (+/- interaction).
- CommensalismA type of symbiosis where one organism benefits and the other is neither helped nor harmed (+/0 interaction).
- What is an example of intraspecific interaction?Two bighorn sheep colliding to establish dominance for mating purposes.
- What is an example of interspecific interaction?A bighorn sheep and a spotted deer competing for the same food resource.
- What does a plus symbol (+) indicate in community interactions?A positive effect on the organism's fitness.
- What does a minus symbol (-) indicate in community interactions?A negative effect on the organism's fitness.
- What does a zero (0) indicate in community interactions?A neutral effect on the organism's fitness.
- What is competition in community interactions?A -/- interaction where both organisms are negatively affected.
- What is exploitation in community interactions?A +/- interaction where one organism benefits and the other is harmed.
- What are the three types of exploitation?Predation, herbivory, and parasitism.
- What is an example of mutualism?The interaction between clownfish and sea anemones.
- What is an example of commensalism?Flowers growing on a tree, where the flowers benefit and the tree is unaffected.