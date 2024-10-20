Introduction to Community Interactions exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Community Ecology The study of interspecific interactions among populations in a shared environment, influencing fitness and evolution.

Intraspecific Interaction Interaction occurring between organisms of the same species.

Interspecific Interaction Interaction occurring between organisms of different species.

Ecological Niche An organism's role in its environment, including its use of resources and relationships with other organisms.

Fundamental Niche The full range of environmental conditions under which an organism can survive and reproduce.

Realized Niche The actual conditions under which an organism lives, considering biotic interactions like competition.

Competitive Exclusion Principle The concept that two species competing for the same resources cannot coexist if other ecological factors are constant.

Niche Differentiation The process by which competing species use the environment differently to coexist.

Predation An interaction where one organism (predator) kills and eats another organism (prey).

Constitutive Defense Defenses that are always present in an organism, such as thorns or toxins.

Inducible Defense Defenses that are produced in response to a predator or threat.

Aposematic Coloration Bright warning colors in animals with a chemical defense.

Cryptic Coloration Camouflage that makes an organism difficult to spot.

Mimicry The resemblance of one species to another species.

Symbiosis A close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms.

Mutualism A type of symbiosis where both organisms benefit (+/+ interaction).

Parasitism A type of symbiosis where one organism benefits at the expense of the other (+/- interaction).

Commensalism A type of symbiosis where one organism benefits and the other is neither helped nor harmed (+/0 interaction).

What is an example of intraspecific interaction? Two bighorn sheep colliding to establish dominance for mating purposes.

What is an example of interspecific interaction? A bighorn sheep and a spotted deer competing for the same food resource.

What does a plus symbol (+) indicate in community interactions? A positive effect on the organism's fitness.

What does a minus symbol (-) indicate in community interactions? A negative effect on the organism's fitness.

What does a zero (0) indicate in community interactions? A neutral effect on the organism's fitness.

What is competition in community interactions? A -/- interaction where both organisms are negatively affected.

What is exploitation in community interactions? A +/- interaction where one organism benefits and the other is harmed.

What are the three types of exploitation? Predation, herbivory, and parasitism.

What is an example of mutualism? The interaction between clownfish and sea anemones.