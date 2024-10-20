Community Structure quiz Flashcards

Species richness, relative abundance, species interactions, and physical aspects of the community.

What are the four key components of community structure?

Species richness is the number of different species in a community.

Relative abundance measures the number of individuals of a particular species relative to others in the community.

What does relative abundance measure in a community?

What is species diversity and why is it important?

Species diversity is a measure that takes into account both species richness and relative abundance, and it leads to greater biomass production and resistance to invasive species.