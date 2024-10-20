Conservation Biology definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Conservation Biology The ongoing effort to preserve Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity, including genetic, species, and ecosystem diversity, against threats like habitat loss and climate change.

Genetic Diversity Variation in the genetic makeup among individuals within a species, encompassing differences within and between populations, crucial for adaptability and survival.

Species Diversity A measure of the variety of species in a community, considering both the number of species (richness) and their relative abundance.

Endemic Species Species unique to a specific geographic location, not found naturally anywhere else, often requiring special conservation efforts due to their limited distribution.

Barcoding A taxonomic method using genetic markers to identify and classify species, aiding in biodiversity studies and conservation efforts.

Ecosystem Diversity Variation in ecosystems across the planet and within regions, encompassing different habitats, communities, and ecological processes, contributing to overall biodiversity.

Ecosystem Services The benefits humans obtain from ecosystems, including provisioning (e.g., food, water), regulating (e.g., climate control), supporting (e.g., nutrient cycles), and cultural (e.g., recreational) services.

Habitat Fragmentation The process where large, continuous habitats are divided into smaller, isolated sections, often due to human activities, leading to reduced biodiversity and increased edge effects.

Edge Effects Changes in population or community structure at the boundary between two habitats, often intensified by habitat fragmentation, leading to increased edge territories and altered environmental conditions.

Pollution The introduction of harmful substances or contaminants into the environment, exceeding the ecosystem's capacity to absorb them without damage, often leading to adverse effects on wildlife and human health.

Climate Change Long-term alteration in average weather patterns, often linked to increased greenhouse gases, leading to global temperature rise, extreme weather events, and impacts on ecosystems and biodiversity.

Greenhouse Gases Gases in the atmosphere that absorb and emit thermal radiation, contributing to the greenhouse effect and global warming.