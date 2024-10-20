Conservation Biology definitions Flashcards
Conservation Biology definitions
- Conservation BiologyThe ongoing effort to preserve Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity, including genetic, species, and ecosystem diversity, against threats like habitat loss and climate change.
- Genetic DiversityVariation in the genetic makeup among individuals within a species, encompassing differences within and between populations, crucial for adaptability and survival.
- Species DiversityA measure of the variety of species in a community, considering both the number of species (richness) and their relative abundance.
- Endemic SpeciesSpecies unique to a specific geographic location, not found naturally anywhere else, often requiring special conservation efforts due to their limited distribution.
- BarcodingA taxonomic method using genetic markers to identify and classify species, aiding in biodiversity studies and conservation efforts.
- Ecosystem DiversityVariation in ecosystems across the planet and within regions, encompassing different habitats, communities, and ecological processes, contributing to overall biodiversity.
- Ecosystem ServicesThe benefits humans obtain from ecosystems, including provisioning (e.g., food, water), regulating (e.g., climate control), supporting (e.g., nutrient cycles), and cultural (e.g., recreational) services.
- Habitat FragmentationThe process where large, continuous habitats are divided into smaller, isolated sections, often due to human activities, leading to reduced biodiversity and increased edge effects.
- Edge EffectsChanges in population or community structure at the boundary between two habitats, often intensified by habitat fragmentation, leading to increased edge territories and altered environmental conditions.
- PollutionThe introduction of harmful substances or contaminants into the environment, exceeding the ecosystem's capacity to absorb them without damage, often leading to adverse effects on wildlife and human health.
- Climate ChangeLong-term alteration in average weather patterns, often linked to increased greenhouse gases, leading to global temperature rise, extreme weather events, and impacts on ecosystems and biodiversity.
- Greenhouse GasesGases in the atmosphere that absorb and emit thermal radiation, contributing to the greenhouse effect and global warming.
- Mass ExtinctionsWidespread, rapid decreases in Earth's biodiversity, often due to catastrophic events, leading to the extinction of a significant number of species in a relatively short geological period.