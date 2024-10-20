Conservation Biology definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Conservation Biology definitions

Conservation Biology definitions
  Conservation Biology
    The ongoing effort to preserve Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity, including genetic, species, and ecosystem diversity, against threats like habitat loss and climate change.
  Genetic Diversity
    Variation in the genetic makeup among individuals within a species, encompassing differences within and between populations, crucial for adaptability and survival.
  Species Diversity
    A measure of the variety of species in a community, considering both the number of species (richness) and their relative abundance.
  Endemic Species
    Species unique to a specific geographic location, not found naturally anywhere else, often requiring special conservation efforts due to their limited distribution.
  Barcoding
    A taxonomic method using genetic markers to identify and classify species, aiding in biodiversity studies and conservation efforts.
  Ecosystem Diversity
    Variation in ecosystems across the planet and within regions, encompassing different habitats, communities, and ecological processes, contributing to overall biodiversity.
  Ecosystem Services
    The benefits humans obtain from ecosystems, including provisioning (e.g., food, water), regulating (e.g., climate control), supporting (e.g., nutrient cycles), and cultural (e.g., recreational) services.
  Habitat Fragmentation
    The process where large, continuous habitats are divided into smaller, isolated sections, often due to human activities, leading to reduced biodiversity and increased edge effects.
  Edge Effects
    Changes in population or community structure at the boundary between two habitats, often intensified by habitat fragmentation, leading to increased edge territories and altered environmental conditions.
  Pollution
    The introduction of harmful substances or contaminants into the environment, exceeding the ecosystem's capacity to absorb them without damage, often leading to adverse effects on wildlife and human health.
  Climate Change
    Long-term alteration in average weather patterns, often linked to increased greenhouse gases, leading to global temperature rise, extreme weather events, and impacts on ecosystems and biodiversity.
  Greenhouse Gases
    Gases in the atmosphere that absorb and emit thermal radiation, contributing to the greenhouse effect and global warming.
  Mass Extinctions
    Widespread, rapid decreases in Earth's biodiversity, often due to catastrophic events, leading to the extinction of a significant number of species in a relatively short geological period.