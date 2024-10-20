Conservation Biology exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Conservation Biology The ongoing effort to preserve Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity.

Biodiversity The variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem, including genetic, species, and ecosystem diversity.

Genetic Diversity The total genetic information contained in the individuals of a species, including variation within and between populations.

Species Diversity A measure of both species richness (number of species) and relative abundance (numbers of different species) in a community.

Endemic Species Species that are unique to a specific geographic location and found nowhere else in the world.

Barcoding A taxonomic method that uses genetic markers to determine if an organism belongs to a particular species.

Ecosystem Diversity Variation in ecosystems over the planet and between ecosystems in a region.

Ecosystem Services The ways in which humans benefit from ecosystems, including provisioning, regulating, cultural, and supporting services.

Biodiversity Hotspots Biogeographic regions that are rich in biodiversity and threatened with destruction.

Introduced Species Species living outside their natural range due to human activity, either intentionally or accidentally.

Invasive Species Non-native species that spread in a new environment and compete with local flora and fauna.

Overexploitation The harvesting of a renewable resource to the point where there are diminishing returns.

Habitat Destruction When habitats are rendered unable to support the species that are currently present.

Habitat Fragmentation The process where a large, continuous habitat is divided into smaller, isolated sections.

Edge Effects Changes in population or community structures that occur at the boundary of two habitats.

Pollution The introduction of contaminants into the natural environment, surpassing the critical load of nutrients.

Climate Change Long-term changes in the statistical distribution of weather patterns, contributing to global warming.

Mass Extinctions Widespread rapid decreases in Earth's biodiversity, with five major events in the past.

Holocene Extinction The ongoing sixth mass extinction, primarily due to human activity.

Extinction Vortex A downward spiral of smaller and smaller population size, leading to extinction.

Minimum Viable Population The smallest population size that can exist without facing extinction.

Effective Population Size The number of members of a population that contribute to the offspring of the next generation.

Species-Area Relationship A relationship showing that larger areas tend to have more species.

Sustainability The ability to maintain ecological processes, biodiversity, and productivity over time.

Seed Banks Long-term storage facilities for seeds to preserve genetic diversity of plants.

Ex Situ Conservation The preservation of endangered species outside their natural habitats, such as in zoos.

Wildlife Corridors Pathways that connect fragmented habitats, allowing species to move and maintain genetic diversity.