Conservation Biology exam Flashcards
Conservation Biology exam
Terms in this set (28)
- Conservation BiologyThe ongoing effort to preserve Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity.
- BiodiversityThe variety of life in the world or in a particular habitat or ecosystem, including genetic, species, and ecosystem diversity.
- Genetic DiversityThe total genetic information contained in the individuals of a species, including variation within and between populations.
- Species DiversityA measure of both species richness (number of species) and relative abundance (numbers of different species) in a community.
- Endemic SpeciesSpecies that are unique to a specific geographic location and found nowhere else in the world.
- BarcodingA taxonomic method that uses genetic markers to determine if an organism belongs to a particular species.
- Ecosystem DiversityVariation in ecosystems over the planet and between ecosystems in a region.
- Ecosystem ServicesThe ways in which humans benefit from ecosystems, including provisioning, regulating, cultural, and supporting services.
- Biodiversity HotspotsBiogeographic regions that are rich in biodiversity and threatened with destruction.
- Introduced SpeciesSpecies living outside their natural range due to human activity, either intentionally or accidentally.
- Invasive SpeciesNon-native species that spread in a new environment and compete with local flora and fauna.
- OverexploitationThe harvesting of a renewable resource to the point where there are diminishing returns.
- Habitat DestructionWhen habitats are rendered unable to support the species that are currently present.
- Habitat FragmentationThe process where a large, continuous habitat is divided into smaller, isolated sections.
- Edge EffectsChanges in population or community structures that occur at the boundary of two habitats.
- PollutionThe introduction of contaminants into the natural environment, surpassing the critical load of nutrients.
- Climate ChangeLong-term changes in the statistical distribution of weather patterns, contributing to global warming.
- Mass ExtinctionsWidespread rapid decreases in Earth's biodiversity, with five major events in the past.
- Holocene ExtinctionThe ongoing sixth mass extinction, primarily due to human activity.
- Extinction VortexA downward spiral of smaller and smaller population size, leading to extinction.
- Minimum Viable PopulationThe smallest population size that can exist without facing extinction.
- Effective Population SizeThe number of members of a population that contribute to the offspring of the next generation.
- Species-Area RelationshipA relationship showing that larger areas tend to have more species.
- SustainabilityThe ability to maintain ecological processes, biodiversity, and productivity over time.
- Seed BanksLong-term storage facilities for seeds to preserve genetic diversity of plants.
- Ex Situ ConservationThe preservation of endangered species outside their natural habitats, such as in zoos.
- Wildlife CorridorsPathways that connect fragmented habitats, allowing species to move and maintain genetic diversity.
- Assisted MigrationThe deliberate movement of species to a different habitat to help them survive.